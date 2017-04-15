Seamer happy to see Notts return to Welbeck

Seamer Harry Gurney expects to be firing on all cylinders when he arrives at Welbeck for Nottinghamshire’s Royal London One-Day Cup clash with Leicestershire on May 7.

This year’s annual Notts’ match at the John Fretwell Complex, Nettleworth, will be played amid a block of eight 50-over North group matches that follow in quick succession early on in the season.

Left-arm seamer Gurney, 30, believes that scheduling will help him be at his peak as he bids to get one over his former employers.

“The main thing from the players’ perspective is that the matches are in blocks,” he said. “It makes it much easier than if you’re playing Championship cricket all week and then have to play limited overs matches, as it has been at times in the past.

“In that situation, you’ve not been practising your slower balls and yorkers and bowling with the white ball.”

Gurney, who took 3-47 as Notts beat neighbours Derbyshire by 65 runs at Welbeck last year, is a fan of his county playing at an out-ground and is looking forward to returning to the north of the county.

“It’s always nice to get away from Trent Bridge, as much as we enjoy playing there.

“It’s good to spread cricket around the county and play slightly further afield. The players like it and I think the supporters like it too.”

Corporate hospitality is £40 per person. General admission is £10 (concessions £7, juniors £5).

Call 01623 847468 or go to www.welbeckccc.co.uk