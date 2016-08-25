Pinxton hit back to lash Linby

Pinxton came from behind on Tuesday night to complete what was, in the end, a comfortable 5-2 win over Linby Colliery in their Central Midlands League Black Dragon Badges South Division clash.

A superb 30 yard strike in the sixth minute from Linby’s Matt Murphy was the early highlight, as the visitors opened brightly.

They held the lead until the 37th minute when Chris Gilson headed home the equaliser.

Aiden Harris restored the visitors’ lead a couple of minutes from the break with a curling shot at the near post.

Pinxton equalised on 47 minutes, with a goal attributed to Jake Vernon via a couple of deflections, and took the points with a Danny Evans penalty and two more from Vernon in the last eight minutes, which completed his hat-trick.

A couple of miles down the road it was also 5-2 as South Normanton overcame Keyworth United.

Two goals apiece for Sam Chambers and Adam Gillott and one from James Pearce gave the home side their first win of the season with Richard Whyman and Ryan Tittensor scoring Keyworth’s goals.

In the North Division Phoenix and Dronfield Town Reserves shared four goals at Brinsworth on Wednesday.

Scott Austin opened the scoring for Dronfield on six minutes but Phoenix retaliated with two in four minutes midway through the half, both from Rob Gorman.

Dronfield left it late to claim a point, there were just three minutes remaining when Aaron Gordon struck the equaliser.

Radford opened their season in the YourFootballWorld Reserve division with a 3-1 win at Swanwick.

They scored in the first minute through Emmanuel Tchome with Joe Evans and Andrew Jeffries also on the scoresheet, Henry Brooks replying for the Swans.

