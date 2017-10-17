Off-spinner Carter signs new deal at Trent Bridge

Off-spinner Matt Carter is delighted to have agreed a new one-year deal with Nottinghamshire for the 2018 cricket season.

The promising 21-year-old has made five first-class appearances for the club so far, taking 17 wickets.

Carter was part of the Specsavers County Championship team that clinched promotion back to Division One by securing a draw at Sussex in the last game of the season, scoring a vital 33 with the bat and taking 4-106 in the hosts’ second innings.

“It’s good to know the club have faith in my ability to contribute at senior level, and that they feel I’ve worked hard enough to merit a new deal,” he said.

“I have to keep training hard and preparing right to make sure that when I do get a chance to bowl at first-team level, I am ready to take it.”

Carter, younger brother of former Notts seamer Andy, underlined his ability when he took 7-56 on his Championship debut against Somerset in 2015.

Director of cricket Mick Newell said: “Matt’s opportunities have been limited in the season just finished but, going into Division One, there are certain grounds where we might want to play two spinners, so he’ll be an important member of our squad.

“It’s a little bit difficult for him sometimes at Trent Bridge because they generally aren’t spin-friendly pitches. But away from here, we can see more opportunities for him.”