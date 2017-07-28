Notts T20 match abandoned after heavy rain

The Natwest T20 Blast clash between Lancashire and Nottinghamshire at Old Trafford on Friday was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to rain.

A decision was made to call the game off at around 4.50pm, before any spectators had reached the ground.

Heavy rain throughout the afternoon had left the outfield significantly waterlogged and, with more forecast throughout the night, an early decision was made.

One point apiece from the abandoned contest meant Notts remained two points behind Lancashire, having played a game fewer. They began the day seventh, four places below their opponents as the North Group continued to be a tightly-fought contest.

Lancashire captain Steven Croft said: “It’s very disappointing and another Friday night where it would hopefully have been a good crowd here, so it is disappointing not to get out there and try to get back to winning ways.

“It’s obviously too wet out there and there’s more on the way as well. Disappointing as well because Notts lost last time out too so it would have been a nice time to play them.

“It’s been an alright start to the competition for us. The Derbyshire loss was our first proper defeat where we were really outplayed. We’ve played some good cricket as well as some areas we could do better.

“It’s the business end of the group now, there are 14 games but we don’t want to use that as a comfort. It’s what you do when you lose as well because you need to improve and learn from mistakes you’ve made.

“We know this is the business end of the tournament and we want to try and get on a roll heading in to the quarters.”