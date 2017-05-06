Notts Premier League results — May 6th

Results in the Notts Premier League on 6th May:
Farnsfield (20 points) 275-6 won by 124 runs at Attenborough 151 (3) in 34.2 overs.
Farnsfield: C. McKenzie 110, C. Mitchell 99, B. Hutton 5-30.
Attenborough: T. Moores 56, D. Harvey 3-43.
Cuckney (20) 210-9 won at Caythorpe (4) 110 by 100 runs in 39.1 overs.
Cuckney: G. Pursehouse 79, D. Wood 47, A. Janoda 3-27.
Caythorpe: J. Hindson 4-54, A. Dal 3-48.
Kimberley (20) 241-9 won at Hucknall (5) 162 by 79 runs in 38.4 overs.
Hucknall: J. Libby 51, S. Harris 47, W. Spray 3-45, S. Ahmed 3-48.
Notts Academy (17) 296-7 drew at home against Mansfield Hosiery Mills (6) 173-8 in 50 overs.
Notts Academy: C. Marshall 82, L. Bhabra 76, A. Raza 3-20.
Mansfield Hosiery Mills: J. New 44, D. Barnby 4-48.
Radcliffe (20) 202 in 43.2 overs beat visitors Welbeck (5) 153 in 41.4 overs.
Radcliffe: C. Mierkalns 54, D. Mason 41, D. Lucas 3-37, J. Mills 3-40.
Welbeck: T. Lungley 64, R. Stroh 4-37, N. Malik 3-67.
Plumtree (20) 218-7 beat visitors WI Cavaliers (6) 215 in 48 overs.
WI Cavaliers: A. Shafique 117 not out, A. Tillcock 3-40.
Plumtree: S. Wood 75, S. Storey 68, B Gamble 4-35.