NOTTS PREMIER LEAGUE: relentless Cuckney power further clear at top

Reigning champions Cuckney stretched their season-long unbeaten run to 14 matches to draw further clear at the top of the Notts Premier League.

Cuckney halted the recent mini-revival of Caythorpe by beating them by eight wickets. And with their closest rivals in the title race, Plumtree, losing to West Indian Cavaliers, Nick Langford’s team are now 29 points in front of them with eight matches to play.

The tabletopping Bears raced home on the back of an unbroken partnership of 152 for the third wicket between Will Butler, who stroked 92no (one six and 13 fours) from 100 balls, and Tom Ullyott, who made 64no (two sixes and six fours) from 71 balls.

Their runs eased Cuckney to 199-2 from 41.4 overs in reply to Caythorpe’s 197-8, which relied a lot on 61 (five sixes and four fours) from Daniel Mierkalns, who rescued his side from 86-5. The wickets were shared around six of the hosts’ bowlers.

Plumtree found that a total of 246-5 was not enough against Cavaliers. But one of 264-7 did at least earn Mansfield Hosiery Mills a losing draw at home to fellow mid-tablers Nottinghamshire CCC Academy. Joe New top scored with 65 after the visitors had racked up 289-9, despite a return of 4-58 from 12 overs by Kunal Manek. Tom Keast hit 81 and Alex Aldred 79 for Notts.

ALL-rounder Steven Mullaney carried his fine form for Nottinghamshire into Farnsfield’s latest Notts Premier League (NPL) match.

A rare blank weekend for Notts enabled Mullaney to turn out for the NPL strugglers, and he fired 65, including four sixes, to help them to a total of 226 that was enough for a winning draw and 17 crucial points at home to Attenborough. His Trent Bridge teammate Brett Hutton also made 55 (one six and four fours) and then took 3-32 in 11 fine overs with the ball as the visitors’ reply was restricted to 179-7. Farnsfield would almost certainly have bagged an outright win but for the stubbornness of opener Byron Haycock, who made 92 from 136 balls.

THE relegation worries of Welbeck in the Notts Premier League deepened with a seven-wicket defeat at home to Radcliffe-on-Trent.

Put into bat, Welbeck limped to 189-9 in a match reduced to 47 overs per side as wickets tumbled at regular intervals against the bowling of Caleb Mierkalns (4-47 in 11 overs), Ben Savage (2-33 in 11 overs) and ex-Notts man David Lucas (1-33 in 11 overs).

The only time Welbeck threatened to get on top was when Richard Stroh, who made 51 (four fours), and Kirk Edwards (33, five fours) put on 67 for the third wicket. But both eventually fell to Mierkalns and it was left to skipper Jonathan Ball (39no) to keep their heads above water.

Radcliffe made light work of their target, racing home with more than 12 overs to spare after an opening stand of 122 between Rob Sutton (74, one six and ten fours) and Daniel Mason (46, seven fours). Man-of-the-match Mierkalns also added 42 (two sixes and four fours), with Ball (2-39) the only Welbeck bowler to make an impact.