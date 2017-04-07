Notts make great start to 2017 County Championship campaign

Nottinghamshire’s seamers made a fine start to the 2017 county championship, picking up five wickets in the morning session after captain Chris Read exercised the away team’s option to bowl first against Leicestershire at the Fischer County Ground.

Stuart Broad struck in the first over of the day, bowling Paul Horton with a delivery that took the inside edge as the experienced opener tried to leave, and cannoned on to leg stump.

Australia international James Pattinson, making his championship debut for Notts, also picked up an early wicket, trapping Colin Ackermann leg before with a delivery that seamed back in to the South African.

With the pitch playing well but the ball swinging in the cool and cloudy conditions, former Leicestershire left-armer Harry Gurney pressed home the advantage. Teenager Harry Dearden had batted solidly in going to 12, but fenced at a delivery just outside off stump to edge a catch behind.

Gurney picked up his second wicket when a fine, swinging delivery knocked Mark Pettini’s off-stump out of the ground to leave the Foxes on 70-4, and though Lewis Hill looked in good touch, hitting five boundaries in racing to 24, Pattinson’s return saw him steer a short, wide delivery in the over before lunch straight to point.

Leicestershire captain Mark Cosgrove, watching on 40 not out, will not have been impressed.