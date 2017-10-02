Notts cricket supporters make farewell gesture to Chris Read

A well-known supporter of Nottinghamshire CCC organised a collection and cheque presentation to captain Chris Read to mark his final season with the club.

Journalist Diana Peasey handed over a cheque for £1,022.65 to former England wicketkeeper Read this week at the end of his superb 20-year spell at Trent Bridge.

“It represents a gesture from the members and supporters by showing their gratitude and appreciation for Chris,” said Diana, who regularly sits in front of the pavilion and is renowned for shouting “Come on Notts!” at matches. “His century in the final County Championship match at Sussex, which ensured the club were promoted back to the First Division, typified the qualities he has shown throughout his nine years as captain.”

The money was collected during Notts’s last home game of the season against Worcestershire. The original idea came from one of Diana’s journalist friends and fellow cricket-lover, Alister Craddock. Read is to donate the money to the Bowel Cancer UK charity.

During his illustrious career, Read, who played in 15 Tests for England, scored more than 16,000 runs in 349 first-class matches and took 1,051 catches. In 333 one-day and T20 games, he scored 5.564 runs and took 319 catches.