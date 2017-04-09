Nottinghamshire complete convincing win over Leicestershire

Nottinghamshire took less than an hour to complete a ten wicket victory over Leicestershire on the third day of the Specsavers County Championship match at the Fischer County Ground.

Resuming on 51-6, still needing another 27 runs to make the visitors back again, Leicestershire’s remaining batsmen could not cope with the pace of James Pattinson.

Night-watchman Gavin Griffiths was first to go, edging Pattinson to third slip, where Greg Smith took a fine diving two-handed catch diving to his right.

Zak Chappell was caught behind off the inside edge, and Leicestershire captain Mark Cosgrove mis-pulled Luke Fletcher to Michael Lumb at midwicket. Pattinson then rinpped out Clint McKay’s off-stump, giving the Victorian figures of 5-29 for the innings, to go with 3-55 in Leicestershire’s first innings.

Pattinson also hit a first-class career best 89 not out, completing an outstanding debut for Nottinghamshire, whose win was their first in the county championship since beating Surrey in the first game of the 2016 season.

The defeat completes a deflating few days for Leicestershire, who were deducted 16 points on the eve of the season following an incident in their match against Loughborough MCCU.