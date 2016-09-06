Nottingham Forest European Cup winners to be honoured to mark Hall of Fame induction

The City of Nottingham will host a celebration of football to mark the induction of Nottingham Forest’s European Cup winners and Notts County into Manchester’s National Football Museum Hall of Fame.

Footballing heroes from the past and present will join together on November 3rd at the Motorpoint Arena as the Nottingham Forest European Cup winning squads and the oldest professional football club in the world, Notts County, take their rightful place amongst the world’s football elite.

More than 3,000 football fans and enthusiasts are expected to attend the gala event, which is hosted by Nottingham City Council, and celebrate Nottingham’s status as the City of Football.

Nottingham Forest’s very own “Picasso of Football”, John Robertson, will be among the list of star names in attendance as he receives an individual induction into the Hall of Fame.

Fans will get the chance to meet the stars from past and present as they share their favourite goals and moments from Nottingham’s rich footballing history as well as looking forward to the future of football in the City and the achievements of the Nottingham City of Football project.

John McGovern, Nottingham Forest double European Cup winning captain, commented; “It is an incredible honour for us to be inducted into the National Football Museum Hall of Fame and we are grateful to Nottingham City Council for helping us to share this fantastic event with the people of Nottingham.”

Les Bradd, Notts County’s record goal scorer added: “Notts County has a very special place in the world of football and we are delighted to be given such an accolade on what will undoubtedly be a very special night for football in the city.”

Amanda Chambers, Managing Director of Nottingham City of Football, said: “This will be a fantastic event to celebrate everything that is great about football in Nottingham, both on and off the field, across all generations, genders and backgrounds and abilities.”

Tickets for the event are now on sale and can be purchased via the Motorpoint Arena website at www.motorpointarenanottingham.com

For more information go to www.city-of-football.uk.