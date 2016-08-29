Newly-promoted Welfare beat Clipstone in thriller

Clipstone were beaten 5-3 by Hemsworth MW in an eight-goal thriller on Saturday.

Newly-promoted Hemsworth were unbeaten in their first three games and have a number of players who have played at higher levels.

And they took the lead after just 16 seconds when Bill Law took advantage of hesitant defending to beat home ‘keeper Steve Hernandez with a low shot from just inside the penalty area.

Josh Nodder then forced a save from Sam Leigh in the Hemsworth goal with a shot from 22 yards, before Nodder was involved in the Cobras’ first equaliser when his free-kick wasn’t cleared and Martin Brissett stabbed the ball home from two yards.

Nick Guest then had a chance to restore the visitors’ lead when unmarked inside the box but he fired wide, and then Bryce Tiani forced a good low save from Hernandez.

Hemsworth captain Luke Danville then restored their lead just before the half hour mark when he met a corner with a powerful header from the edge of the box.

The visitors then had another scoring opportunity when they were controversially awarded a penalty on 32 minutes for handball by James Ashmore, but Hernandez saved Tiani’s spot-kick.

The home side were back on level terms on 36 minutes when Nathan Forbes’ free-kick from out wide found the net.

Leigh palmed over another Forbes shot just before half-time but the sides went into the break level at 2-2.

The second-half was nine minutes old when Welfare’s Dominique Blair’s mis-hit cross went straight in, and it was 4-2 soon afterwards when Nick Guest headed home a corner.

Brandon Cardwell pulled one back for Clipstone after good work from Forbes and Chris Salt on 71 minutes, before Sam Forster, Forbes and Callum Littlejohn all seeing good chances to level the scores go astray.

In the final minute, Hernandez handled the ball outside of his area and was sent off. Joe Austin took over in goal and he was unable to stop the resulting free-kick from Guest which sealed Hemsworth’s victory.

Clipstone are at home again on Saturday when they meet Maltby Main (3pm)