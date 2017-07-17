Ward praise for Mansfield backing

Steve Ward was delighted to achieve his ambition of bringing a world title fight to Mansfield and had nothing but praise for the town’s backing.

Although Nottingham-born, Ward has found the Mansfield public very happy to take him to their hearts and back him at every turn down recent years.

Ward smiled: “I said I would bring a world title fight to England and to Mansfield.

“I kept my promise, so I can only go out with people saying he was a man of his word.

“The crowd were phenomenal. I’ve never known a crowd like it. They got behind me and made me feel such a hero.

“Mansfield came together good and proper for this and that was the idea.

“I was fighting for Mansfield, I was fighting for Notts, but more importantly I was fighting for and representing England and our Queen. It meant the world to me.

“It was a brilliant day that I will treasure and remember for the rest of my life and I think a lot of the Mansfield folk will too.”

On his career overall, he added: “I wouldn’t change a single thing. It’s been a great career.

“I’ve made a lot of good friends in the boxing fraternity and the media fraternity. It’s been a good one.

“Boxing for me is my life and I am not getting out of it yet. I still want to be involved.”