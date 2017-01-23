Veteran duo hog the limelight for Mansfield Harriers

It was the turn of Mansfield Harriers’ senior athletes to hog the limelight at the weekend when two veterans were among the winners.

A total of 21 runners turned out in force for the penultimate round of the Booths Cross-Country League at Trent Meadows in Long Eaton, tackling a testing course of just over five miles.

And pride of place went to Paul Butcher, who won the over-50s’ category and finished fourth overall, and Nigel Watkin, who continued his terrific form throughout the winter by storming to victory in the over-55s’ category and placing 48th overall.

Phil Shaw’s 29th spot was enough to earn him third in the over-50s’ section, while Gary Morley was another to continue his fine form by taking 40th. The much-improved Martin Fickling was 53rd, Craig Linacre 65th, Garry Hodgkins 73rd, Alan Kemp 76th, Graeme Baguley 160th, Dave Robertson 163rd and Tim Richardson 192nd.

For the ladies, the ever-consistent Bev Armstrong led the way for Harriers in 20th, followed by the evergeen Maddy Collinge in 53rd and second over-55 lady, the fast-improving Karen Kowalski in 54th, Jackie Duers in 57th, Esther Sinclair in 64th, Angela Purdue in 69th, Sarah Bradbury in 79th, Michelle Baxter in 92nd, Tina Copcutt in 93rd and Theresa Copcutt in 107th.