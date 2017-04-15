Underdogs lift cup and go on to do double

Zygabyte A are celebrating a league and cup double success in the Mansfield League.

They went into the Divisional Cup final at St Joseph’s Social Club as underdogs after twice losing to Ravenshead Royals in the league.

After four matches it was 2-2, but Michael George then defeated Junior Stoddard to reverse the result from their league match the previous week, which meant Stoddard topped the averages.

George and Dean Brookes defeated Junior and Gareth Godber 3-2 in the next match as Zygabyte A went 4-2 up on the way to a 7-2 success and retaining the Divisional Cup.

In their final league match, Zygabyte A needed one point against Ravenshead Rangers to take the Division One title. Brookes delivered in the first match of the 5-5 draw as Zygabyte A won their 12th championship in 14 years.

The match was also notable for the return of captain Joe Zygadlo, injured since 16th October, who won one of his three matches.

The Division Two Divisional Cup final was contested by two Ravenshead teams — Marksmen A and Rhinos.

Marksmen A, led by captain Mark Sansom, dominated the division runners-up with Sansom’s 3-0 win over his opposite number, Richard Robinson, crucial in the 6-3 victory.

