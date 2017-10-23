Three wins on the bounce for high-riding Mansfield

Buoyany Mansfield completed a hat-trick of successive victories when dismissing the challenge of Spalding in their second home match of the new season on Saturday.

The blue-and-whites beat the Lincolnshire raiders 29-17 to move up to fourth in the Midlands 3 East (North) division of the National League, giving them plenty of confidence ahead of this weekend’s tough trip to second-placed Ashby.

In a back-and-forth affair that could have gone either way, both teams battled it out for possession. But head coach Wayne Robinson was happy with the way his side overcame determined opponents, saying: “They came back at us strongly, but we had enough about us to secure the victory.”

Early on, Mansfield failed to turn territory into points, and Spalding broke to register the first try. Mansfield responded with a try from Emmanuel Ogunode, followed by a conversion from Regan Hubbard, and they extended their lead to seven points when Andreas Zacaharia danced round four men to score after good work from man-of-the-match Mark Wallace.

A converted penalty from the imperious boot of Hubbard made it 15-5. But the visitors not only bagged an impressive try of their own just before the break, despite having a player sent to the sin bin, they struck again just after to edge 17-15 ahead.

Mansfield roared back, though, as Joe Ducker ran 30 metres to dot down and then Wallace capped his display with a try followed by a stunning touchline conversion from Hubbard.