Swimmer Clogg starts new year with a bang

The new year has started just like the old one finished for 17-year-old Clipstone swimmer Elliot Clogg.

For he took the annual Burns Night meet at the Ponds Forge pool in Sheffield by storm, and is now looking forward to travelling to Indianapolis, USA with the British youth squad to compete in the Arena Pro Series.

After some hard training, which meant he had only three days off for the festive celebrations, Clogg won all the races in his age group at Sheffield and beat older swimmers in the open group also to make a spectacular start to the long-course season (50m pool).

His success followed a haul of three gold medals at the Ontario Junior International in Canada, which was a short-course meet (25m pool). Clogg won the 200m freestyle and 50m and 100m backstroke, and was only denied a fourth gold, in the 200m backstroke, by a stomach bug.