Sutton swimmers sparkle at first open meet of season

A fantastic haul of trophies, medals, personal-best (PB) times and even some cash prizes was brought home by Sutton Swimming Club from their first open meet competition of the new 2017/18 season.

The club took a record number of swimmers to the Matlock Open Meet, even though some had to withdraw because of illness. A total of 24 boys and 32 girls competed, and almost every one of them secured a top-three trophy, a medal for finishing fourth, fifth or sixth, a new PB or some cash.

Overall, the boys bagged 18 trophies for wins, 12 for second places, 12 for third spots, 11 fourth-place medals, 15 fifth-pace medals and nine sixth-place medals.

While the girls secured 25 trophies for victories, 20 for runners-up spots, 18 third-place trophies, 13 fourth-place medals, 14 fifth-place medals and 12 medals for sixth spots.

In total, an impressive tally of 133 new PB times were recorded by the Sutton squad of swimmers, with pride of place going to this quintet who clocked five or more bests at the meet: Harry McKeaney (in the ten-year-olds’ age group), Anthony Luque-Spalding (12-year-olds), Francis Dermody (12-year-olds), Archie Ellis (14-year-olds), Adam Hudson (15-year-olds) and Ella Peach (12-year-olds).

Several swimmers also reached the open age group skin finals. These were: Adam Hudson, who finished eighth, Matthew Woodhall, who finished fifth, Ellie Read, who came home eighth, Chloe Peach, who was fifth, Hollie Mae-Dove, who finished in fourth position, earning herself a £10 cash prize, and Chloe Quinn, who came home third, earning herself a £20 cash prize.

There was even more reason for Chloe Quinn to celebrate because she also won a trophy for being the top girl at the meet after racing to five victories, as well as a second place, a third place and a fourth place.

The memorable meet brought rich praise from the club’s head coach, Lee Bunker, who said he was delighted with the results.

“This early-season form is really impressive,” said Bunker. “It is also just reward for all the hard work the swimmers have put in since they started back training after our summer break.

“Some of our most inexperienced, younger swimmers have especially impressed me by displaying good swimming skills in a competitive environment for the very first time.”