Sutton runners conquer cross-country challenges

A brook had to be crossed four times, underlining the challenges faced by Sutton Harriers athletes in the latest race in the Booths Decorators Cross-Country League.

But a 28-strong senior team refused to be fazed and produced a string of fine performances over the 4.3-mile course at Chaddesden Park in Derby.

Leading the way was Kristian Watson, who came home in a stunning fourth place, closely followed by Sam Moakes in eighth and Richard Robinson in ninth.

Other placings were: Ben Burnham 11th, Dan Nugent 14th, Paul Whittingham 19th, Dean Cross 36th, Leon Chamberlain 38th, Glenn Baird 51st, Nick Burnside 59th, Wayne Lowe 66th, Robert Roper 91st, Claire Watson 102nd, Laetitia Moakes 129th, James Yorke 143rd, Anton Newell 151st, Dave Walsh 178th, Mark Salisbury 183rd, Tracy Parker 198th, Clare Coombes 204th, Ian Martin 206th, Robert Pearce 209th, Gayle Hutchinson 216th, Richard James 217th, Dave Herbert 219th, Carl Beasley 232nd, Megan Yorke 238th and Kirsty Willets 300th.

Meanwhile Harriers juniors raced in the Nottinghamshire Mini Cross-Country League at Mansfield, where the highlights included superb victories for Jude Ryan (U11 boys) and Jenson Conell (U15 boys) in their individual races.