Sutton Harriers’ cross-country runners win team prizes

Happy Sutton Harriers finished first in both the men’s and ladies’ team races at the opening fixture of the Booth’s Decorators Cross-Country League, held at Shipley Park in Heanor.

An excellent turnout of 26 athletes tackled the five-mile course, which was challenging because of the very wet and muddy conditions. However, the Sutton contingent made light of the problems and produced some fine performances.

First home for the men was Samuel Moakes, who finished second, followed by Ben Burnham in seventh, Daniel Nugent eighth, Shaun Martin 21st, Dean Cross 23rd, Leon Chamberlain 34th, Chris Holmes 47th, Glen Baird 58th, Robert Roper 83rd, Wayne Lowe 97th, Nick Burnside 132nd, Craig Linacre 139th, Ian Martin 163rd, James Yorke 165th, Carl Beasley 178th, Robert Pearce 216th and Tony Staniland 273rd.

For the ladies, Michelle Willcocks, fresh from her world triathlon championships triumph, came in 50th, followed by Claire Watson in 113th, Laetitia Moakes 127th, Clare Coombes 164th, Yvette Robinson 172nd, Tracy Parker 200th, Melanie Yorke 251st, Megan Yorke 270th and Helen Baird 287th.

The club holds its annual general meeting in the ATE Centre at Ashfield School on Monday, November 6 (6.45 pm).