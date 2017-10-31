Super Sutton swimmers complete hat-trick of league titles

Hat-trick heroes Sutton Swimming Club have been crowned First Division champions in the Nottinghamshire Sports Centre League for the third year running.

In the final round of the 2017 competition, Sutton A earned 143 points, beating Calverton and Bingham, who scored 134, and Sherwood Colliery, who finished third with 110.

That meant they had completed a clean sweep of victories by winning all five rounds, and left them with a maximum of 25 points in the overall standings, seven clear of runners-up Calverton and Bingham.

For good measure, and to underline the strength in depth at the Sutton club, their B team also lifted the league’s Third Division title after finishing runners-up last year. They will now be promoted to Division Two for 2018.

The amnazing double success, and continued tremendous run of the Sutton swimmers, brought rich praise from head coach Lee Bunker, who said: “I am so proud of each and every member of both squads.

“For a comparatively small club, with only about 100 members, starting as young as six, this is quite an achievement.

“The results are only possible due to the hard work and commitment of all involved at the club. For the swimmers and their parents to regularly give up their Saturday evenings to be committed to the cause is outstanding. It is one thing to strive to be the best, but even harder to stay at the top, which we have done now for three consecutive years.”