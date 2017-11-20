Super Sting stun league leaders for second time

For the second time this season, high-flying Sutton Sting put top-of-the-table Altrincham Aces to the sword in the National Ice Hockey League.

Sting erased the memory of the previous week’s defeat at the hands of Widnes Wild to hammer Altrincham 5-0 and improve their chances of honours in Division Two North.

From the opening puck-drop, Sting had all the play and took the lead in the 11th minute when Dom Martin tipped in a Joe Colton pass to beat the Aces ‘keeper, with a second assist going to Jake Howis.

There were no more goals in the first period, with penalty troubles afflicting the visitors. But Sting extended their advantage in the second period when Brady Doxey, Sutton born and bred, bagged his first goal of the night, with help from assists by Martin and Matt Jeffcock. Two minutes later, it was 3-0 as Scott Morris found the target, with assists from Martin and Colton.

The home side rubbed in their supremacy in the third period when adding two more goals. Doxey struck again after good work by Jeffcock and Howis, and then Martin also netted his second, this time after assists from Colton and Tom Barry. At the other end, Warren Gilfoyle recorded his second shutout of the season.

Sting were delighted with the result, which was their second defeat of Altrincham. Next up, as they look to solidify their position among the frontrunners in the tale, is a double-header weekend away to Blackburn Hawks on Saturday and then at home to Telford Tigers on Sunday.