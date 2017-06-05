States-bound Williams produces her best display yet for Mansfield Harriers

Another youngster from the Mansfield Harriers production line served notice of her potential when producing her best performance of the season so far.

Bethany Williams was one of 500 entries from across the country at Milton Keynes in one of only two specific junior events staged by the British Milers Academy.

But the highly talented teenager, who is soon to embark on a four-year scholarship to the USA, stole the show with a superb new best time of two minutes, 10.13 seconds in the 800m, which was agonisngly close to her long-term target of running sub-2.10.

Williams was boxed in at the start, but recovered to post a performance that ranks her as the number one in her school year for this distance.

Also running at Milton Keynes was teammate May Roberts, who was making her first appearance non the track for nearly a year. She looked good for the fiorst 1200m of her 1500m race before the lack of racing told and she tired to clock a time just outside five minutes.

Meanwhile Harriers fielded athletes in many open road races over the weekend, with the evergreen Maddy Collinge recording an amazing time for an over-65 of 49.47 minutes in the Woodhall Spa 10K. Three teammates also clocked best times as Ester Sinclair ran 55.18, Michelle Baxter 57.33 and Julie Winter 59.22.

In the Derby Ramathon Half-Marathon, Martin Fickling knocked more than a minute off his previous best when finishing 195th in one hour, 32.11 minutes.

RISING star Jessica Lake, of Mansfield Harriers, leapt her way, literally, into the top 20 in the country in her age group.

For she produced a massive 5.21 metres in the long jump at the Charnwood Athletics Club’s open meet in Leicestershire. She also managed 10.16 metres in the triple jump.

Lake was one of several Harriers who competed at the event, with Sophie Brown recording a new best of 21.64 in the discus and also throwing 7.90 metres in the shot. Bryony Evans won her heat in the 100m in a best time of 14.10 seconds and also posted a new best of 8.06 metres in the shot, while Sophia Stewart showed she is returning to form with a season’s best of 12.82 in the 100m. Chris Ashmore’s 26.55 in the 200m was also his best for the campaign.

Highly talented junior Beth Hamilton took a huge nine seconds off her previous best with five minutes, 22.05 seconds in the 1500m, and there were also personal bests for ladies’ team manager Bev Armstrong (2.41.73) and exciting junior Alex Foster (2.44.11), who enjoyed a battle in the 800m with experience just winning the day.