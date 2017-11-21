Sizzling Sutton swimmers conquer all at Major Oak meet

Officials at Sutton Swimming Club are hailing “one of our most successful weekends ever” after they conquered all at the prestigious Major Oak Open Meet, held at the Water Meadows complex in Mansfield.

The gala, hosted by Mansfield Swimming Club, attracted 20 clubs from far and wide and comprised 32 events over two days, with medals and points for the top six in all age groups.

Sutton sent out a record number of 56 swimmers, aged between nine and 16, and emerged not only as the top club but also won the Top Boy and Top Girl awards too, courtesy of Matthew Woodhall and Chloe Quinn.

Of the 56, no fewer than 44 went home with at least one medal. In total, Sutton claimed a huge haul of 261 medals, made up of 44 firsts, 55 seconds, 43 thirds, 45 fourths, 26 fifths and 48 sixths. They earned a massive 944.5 points over the two days, a staggering 584.5 points clear of the runners-up.

The 13-year-old Woodhall was in outstanding form all weekend. He competed in all 15 events available to him, meaning that he had little time for rests between swims, but somehow managed to finish in the top three in all of them.

He won eight first-place medals, six for second place and one for third. And along the way, he secured some fantastic, new personal-best times, with two of his performances in particular placing him in the top ten 13-year-old swimmers in Britain at present. In the 400m individual medley, Woodhall clocked 4.58.11 minutes to place him fifth in the country’s short-course rankings, and in the 400m freestyle, he recorded 4.24.63, putting him seventh in the British rankings for his age.

Woodhall also qualified for the 13-and-under medley ‘skins’ final and finished second in a hard-fought final round.

Meanwhile, the 14-year-old Quinn tackled 14 of the 15 events available to her and secured five firsts, five seconds and one third, fifth and sixth. She improved her personal-best time for the 400m freestyle and also qualified for the 14-and-over medley ‘skins’ final.

Other Sutton swimmers to qualify for ‘skins’ finals were: Jim Fergie, who was runner-up, Joshua Leeson, who was third, Callum Peel, Ellie Read, who was third, Ellethea Hawley and Sarah Holmes.

Head coach Lee Bunker said: “I was impressed by the effort, skill and determination of all our swimmers. A total of 301 new personal-best times were set.”