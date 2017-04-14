Sherwood Forest Fishery results

The Wednesday Open at Holmedale Lake was fished by 21 anglers.

Winner was Carl Brown, of Sherwood Forest Fishery, fishing the pole and pellet at 14 metres and down both margins.

He landed 27 carp to 8lbs for a winning weight of 114lbs 14ozs from peg four.

Gateford Angling Supplies’ Craig Brazier was second on peg 36 with 110-15-0.

Mick Langton, of Drennan Sherwood Fishery, was third from peg 32 with 102-11-0.

Fourth-placed Cameron Preece, of Gateford Angling Supplies, landed 101-9-0 on peg 17.

Dave Round, of Woodhouse Angling Centre, on peg 14, was fifth with 91-15-0.

Sixth was Roy Butterfield, of Gateford Angling Supplies, who landed 85-3-0 on peg nine.

The Tuesday open at Sherwood Lake, which was fished by 16 anglers, was won by McCauley Duke, of Miracle Baits, who claimed 48-13-0 on peg eight.

He fished the pole and maggot out at 13m and soft pellet at 7m for skimmers and Ide to 2lbs.

Runner-up John Urruty, of Alfreton Angling Centre, had 45-12-0 from peg 23.

Third-placed Andrew Kitt, of Worksop Juniors, fished on peg 17 and caught 44-0-0.

Fourth was Steve Richards, of Woodhouse Angling Centre, who landed 29-3-0 on peg five.

Woodhouse Angling’s John Holmes was fifth on peg two with 25-12-0.

Sixth was Fred Bispham, of Peg One Angling, on peg 20, with 19-10-0.