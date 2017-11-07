Rugby girls treated to day out with Leicester Tigers

Girl players from Mansfield Rugby Club honed their skills with the professionals when they were welcomed by ten-times English champions, Leicester Tigers.

The youngsters took part in one of the Tigers’ matchday coaching clinics and then joined an 18,000-strong crowd at Welford Road for the Anglo-Welsh Cup fixture against Gloucester.

The clinics allow teams to work with Tigers’ coaches to develop their skills and take on board tips and techniques that they can work on for the rest of the season.

The Mansfield girls quizzed one of Leicester’s stars, Tongan Sione Kalamafoni, about life in professional rugby, and had their photo taken with another, Telusa Veainu, before watching Tigers win 26-24.

Mansfield coach Peter Haskell said: “It was great, and the girls learned a load of new skills. Kalamafoni was brilliant, and all the girls loved the day so much.”