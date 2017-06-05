Regional honour for two junior Giants

Mansfield Giants Basketball Club is celebrating after two of its juniors were selected for their respective age-group East Midlands squads.

Megan Adair, 13, from The Samworth Academy, Mansfield, and Alice Woodward, 10, from St Patrick’s Primary School Mansfield, were chosen after successfully playing for Nottinghamshire.

Megan will be part of the East Midlands Under-13s squad at a regional tournament in Manchester later in June.

Alice, who helped Nottinghamshire Under-11s win a trophy in May, will represent the East Midlands Under-11s at a regional tournament in Sheffield on Sunday.