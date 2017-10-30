Regional honour for triathlete

Inspirational triathlete Michelle Willcocks, from Mansfield Triathlon Club, has been crowned Nottinghamshire amateur sportsperson of the year.

Michelle, who received the award at a ceremony at the East Midlands Conference Centre, Nottingham, has had a terrific last two years, winning a European gold medal, two European silver medals and six British and national gold medals.

Her achievements are more remarkable because she overcame major life-changing abdominal surgery after being diagnosed with ulcerative colitis to succeed in her sport.

Michelle said: “I’m thrilled to accept this reward and I’m keen to get the message out there that having an ostomy need not be a barrier to leading a full life.”

The club’s Tyler Broom has also won the the East Midlands junior series.

Club secretary Claire Allison said: “Michelle’s incredible achievements as an adult member and Tyler’s success as a junior show the strength the club has across all age groups.”

