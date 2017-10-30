Regional honour for triathlete

Inspirational triathlete Michelle Willcocks, from Mansfield Triathlon Club, has been crowned Nottinghamshire amateur sportsperson of the year.
Michelle, who received the award at a ceremony at the East Midlands Conference Centre, Nottingham, has had a terrific last two years, winning a European gold medal, two European silver medals and six British and national gold medals.
Her achievements are more remarkable because she overcame major life-changing abdominal surgery after being diagnosed with ulcerative colitis to succeed in her sport.
Michelle said: “I’m thrilled to accept this reward and I’m keen to get the message out there that having an ostomy need not be a barrier to leading a full life.”
The club’s Tyler Broom has also won the the East Midlands junior series.
Club secretary Claire Allison said: “Michelle’s incredible achievements as an adult member and Tyler’s success as a junior show the strength the club has across all age groups.”
For more information on the club visit www.mansfieldtri.com
Almost Done!
Registering with Mansfield and Ashfield Chad means you're ok with our terms and conditions.