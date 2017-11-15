Rally co-driver Hall retraces his RAF roots

With Remembrance Sunday still fresh in everyone’s minds, it is appropriate that Mansfield rally co-driver Phil Hall is retracing his Royal Air Force roots in the final round of the FIA World Rally Championship (WRC).

Hall used to be a full-sime serviceman in the RAF before leaving in 2015 to pursue a professional rally career. But after returning as a reservist, he will wear the iconic RAF livery in the Kennards Hire Rally Australia, which starts tomorrow (Thursday).

He has teamed up again with Ford Fiesta R2 pilot Rhys Pinter for the gruelling event, which is the ultimate test of crew and car thanks to three days of flat-out driving across rugged terrain.

Hall said: “I represented the RAF in rallying for three years while I served full time, so I’m really excited to re-establish the relationship. It’s fitting to happen in Australia too because that’s where I made my WRC debut.

“I am extremely proud of the RAF, without whom I would not be in the incredible position I am today, competing at the top level of motorsport. They gave me the opportunity and support to progress.”

Wing-Commander Craig Teasdale, of the RAF, said: “Phil has transformed from a promising RAF competitor to an experienced and respected professional in cutting-edge cars across the globe.”