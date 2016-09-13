Plucky Mansfield Harriers fly the flag for their county

Seven Mansfield Harriers athletes defied rain and a strong headwind to produce fine performances when representing Nottinghamshire at an inter-counties fixture in Nuneaton.

Stars of the show were Chloe Allcock, who was second in the U15s’ high jump and won the B event in the long jump, and Tania Smith, who was third in the main shot put, won the B event and also bagged thirds in the 70m hurdles, equalling her best time in a superb run, and the long jump. Making her debut for the county, Bryony Evans was third in the B long jump and ran well in the relay to help the team to third spot, along with Sophia Brown, who was third in the shot. Other U15s to shine were Jessica Lake, who was third in the B 75m hurdles, and Sophia Stewart, who leapt off her sick bed to compete in the 100m, discus and relay, while U13 Henry Bullough was fourth in the hurdles and high jump.