Plucky Ashfield Ladies take high-riding York to the wire

A brave performance by Ashfield Ladies, which included a try by debutant Abby Wood, failed to prevent defeat in their fourth match of the North East First Division season in the Women’s National Challenge.

Despite showing lots of grit and determination, Ashfield fell 28-19 to high-riding York Railway Institute Ladies, who sit second in the table.

On a blustery, freezing day, both sides started strongly, with scrum-half Bek Daft, who won the coaches’ player-of-the-match award, orchestrating play for the visitors. Ashfield spent plenty of time in York’s 22 and were rewarded with the opening try as players’ player-of-the-match Wood powered over the line. Second-rower Chip Harrison converted.

York responded with two tries of their own, both converted, to give them a half-time lead of 14-7. But Ashfield began the second half well and winger Megan Warsop danced through the defence for a score that was expertly converted by Harrison to bring the scores level.

The visitors kept possession, helped by good work from Leanne Reeves, and even though the hosts regained the lead, back came Ashfield with prop Shannon Poxon bundling over the line for their third try.

With just ten minutes remaining, Ashfield trailed by just two points at 21-19, but York’s final attack culminated in a killer try.