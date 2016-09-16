Papplewick rider takes Paralympic medal haul to six

Equestrian rider Sophie Wells took her tally of Paralympic medals to six with silver in the individual freestyle test grade IV on Friday.

Riding Valerius, 26-year-old Wells put in an impressive performance to finish with a total score of 76.150%.

However she was pipped to the gold as 42-year-old Belgium rider Michele George finished with 76.300% to take the title.

For Wells, who trains in Papplewick, it is a third medal in Rio after golds in the individual championship test grade IV and team championship event.

She won also won team gold at London 2012 as well as individual silvers in the championship test grade IV and freestyle test grade IV.