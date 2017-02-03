Ollie Hnyd warns rivals hes got plenty more to come

HE may have taken his tally of Paralympic medals to five with double gold in Rio, but Ollie Hynd has warned his rivals he still has unfinished business in the pool.

Following a well-earned post Paralympic Games break, after successfully defending his 200m individual medley SM8 title and also adding 400m freestyle S8 gold, Nova Centurion Swim Club member Hynd is back in training and building up his fitness.

Despite being just 22 years old, Hynd has already achieved impressive levels of success, with four world, six European and one Commonwealth Games titles to go with his three Paralympic gold medals, not to mention world records in the 400m freestyle and 200m individual medley.

But while admitting an extended period of time away from the pool was a welcome break in the aftermath of the Paralympic Games, Hynd is already looking ahead with the IPC World Championships, in Mexico City, this Autumn as well as next year’s Commonwealth Games.

“I’ve been keeping busy since Rio with a few media bits and award ceremonies,” said Hynd, speaking as British Swimming and TYR SPORT unveiled the new range of national team kit at the Plymouth Life Centre.

“I’ve got back into training again. It’s nice to be in a routine again and I’m enjoying being back in the water.

“I’m not race fit yet but I’m easing myself back into it and enjoying being back in the water again.

“I’m not rushing too much, I’m taking it a week at a time. Come the summer I’ll be back to full fitness.

“My first event will probably be around April time and then we’ll be building to the season after that.

“It was a great time in Rio and I was 85 per cent happy with my performances, coming back with two golds and a silver was great.

“It’s good to feel accomplished and that all the hard work paid off, but also have things to work on going forward as well.

“Obviously I finished fourth twice as well in Rio so having that as motivation for four years is good as well.”

With over three-and-a-half years to go until the next Paralympic Games in Tokyo, there will be countless training sessions and competitions on the horizon for Hynd.

It may seem daunting to some but the former Ashfield School pupil admits that the feeling of not achieving all that he wanted last year, in Rio, is driving him on.

“Going into Rio one thing I wanted to achieve was three gold medals and I fell short by one, I also wanted to win five medals,” he added.

“So that’s the driving force going into Tokyo but we’ll see. Four years is a long time.

“There is no worse feeling than coming to the end of the season or the cycle and being disappointed and feeling that I didn’t do everything I could to get the result I wanted.

“It’s just not wanting that feeling. It’s about setting goals that excite you and make getting out of bed early, when it’s raining outside, that little bit easier.”

