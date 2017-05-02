Notts pool players shine on Euro stage

Nottinghamshire blackball player Jordan Cunningham won the the U18s doubles alongside Billy Webster for England at the 2017 EBA European Championships at Bridlington.

Cunningham and Webster were on top of their game throughout, overcoming the rest of Europe’s best before beating Northern Ireland duo of Oisin Wallace and Galvin McDermott 5-4 in the final.

Fellow England U18s player Max Goodyear (B2) in his first event played well all week and helped his country to European U18s team glory, beating England B1 in the final 13-11.

Notts players Jacob Elmhirst and James Young were in the B1 team. Both England teams are managed by Clipstone’s Trace Davis.

Luke Wrigglesworth was part of the England’s U23s B1 team which also tasted success; going 12 games unbeaten to win the team event.

Mansfield’s Harvey Elmhirst manages both the U23s B1 team and A team who have won four out of the last five Europeans tournaments.

Fourteen-year-old Suraj Rai also had a fine week in Bridlington, lifting the European U15s singles title against a talented field. He won his first three rounds and overcame team-mate Alfie Lee (son of professional player Stephen Lee) 5-3 in the quarter finals.

Into the last four, Rai faced another England player. This time it was Perry Dodds. The two young players put on a good show, pushing each other toi the last which Rai took 5-4. Rai had a more straightforward final against Scotland Kieran Quadir, who he beat 6-2. He demonstrated his capabilities throughout and gave a glimpse to what the future might hold for this promising young player.

His England U15s A team won the European team event, beating Scotland 8-4 in the final. They went unbeaten all week, not losing a match with team-mates Leighton McDonnel (captain), Alife Lee, Josh Stoneham,

Rai missed out on what would have been a remarkable treble in the doubles, alongside McDonnel, losing 5-3 to Scotland in the final.