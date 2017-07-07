Nottinghamshire school pupils to compete in School Games

Primary and secondary school pupils from all eight districts of Nottinghamshire will be descending on Nottingham Trent University Clifton Campus today (Friday) for the summer edition of the School Games.

Over 1500 pupils will be competing to be crowned district champion across 18 sporting competitions ranging from handball to boccia.

The event will have an opening ceremony in the vein of larger multi-sport competitions and will also have individual medals for top three finishers in each activity.

Director of Sport at Sport Nottinghamshire, Ilana Freestone, said: “Tomorrow’s event is going to be a fantastic display of sport in our county.

“The School Games is a perfect way of showing how passionate Nottinghamshire is about sport at every level.

“The whole day is designed to be fun with an emphasis on supporting the core School Games values of Honesty, Determination, Self-Belief, Passion, Respect and Teamwork.

“Good luck to all participants!”

As part of the opening ceremony, Paralympian David Phillipson will be opening the ceremony alongside a performance from the East Midlands Caribbean Carnival Network.

A day of competition from 11am until 2:30pm will follow across two sites; Nottingham Trent University Clifton Campus and the Wildcats Arena.

There will also be special prizes for participants and schools who show the values of the games.