New recruit makes immediate impact

Two Mansfield Harriers competed at the Midland Under 15 and 17 championships at the Pingles Stadium, Nuneaton.

In warm but windy conditions, both Mansfield athletes put in stellar performances.

New recruit Ben Smith, competing in a blue and green vest for the first time, made an immediate impact to show he will be a force for Mansfield in the future.

Smith was fourth in the Under 15 boys’ 1,500 metres, narrowly missing out on a medal in a sprint for the line.

His time of 4.25 was remarkable given the fact he had just come back from a fortnight’s holiday and the strength of the wind.

Kelsey Pearce continued to dominate Under 15 girls’ shot put, becoming the Midland Champion with a put of 11.10m.

Pearce had also just come back from holiday and was slightly down on her best, but will be looking to get that right in time for the national championships.

Competing in the final British Athletics League fixture of the year, Chris Monk was one of several Mansfield athletes who put in a superb shift.

Monk raced to season best times in the 800m (1.55.8), an hour later the 400m (50.8) and then a leg in the 4 x 400m relay with another 50.8.

On the roads, Mansfield Supervet Maddy Collinge ran in the Erewash Half Marathon.

The course proved to be flat and into a headwind for most of the way as Collinge came away with a time of 1.57.24, which was good enough to take the Lady Masters 60 prize.

Mansfield’s younger athletes are continuing to impress in local Parkruns.

Racing at Sherwood Pines, Jessie Crawshaw showed the benefit of recently teaming up with the club by racing to a new best time of 21.21, a personal best by nearly a minute.

Under-11 Jemina Waller, in her second Parkrun, improved her best time to 25.57.

The youngest of the three, Amelia Arbon, travelled to the Belton House Parkrun and was rewarded with a new best time of 27.53.