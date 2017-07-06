National motorcross championships rolls into town

Mansfield is bracing itself for an action-packed weekend of motorcross competition at Sherwood Mx Park.

Round Four of the 2017 Michelin Mx Nationals tour heads to Notts this coming weekend over July 8th and 9th.

The festival of motocross will as ever be contested over two days, featuring 26 races, and will be the first time the venue has staged a national event featuring professional racers.

Official, ACU-recognised, British Championship Expert Classes

MX1 and MX2

In the British Championship MX2 Expert class, sponsored by Bell Racing, Jake Sheridan still heads the way after round three at Hawkstone but with only a slender three point lead over compatriot Glen McCormick.

Glen was unstoppable at Hawkstone taking all four race wins with Jake taking all four second places. Out to try and stop their dominance will be Josh Coleman and the returning 2016 champion of Henry Williams back from a long injury layoff.

In the British Championship MX1 Expert class, sponsored by Fly Racing, Luke Parker heads the standings with a 19 point lead on second placed Declan Whittle. These two couldn’t be separated at the previous round both adding 83 points to their series tally’s. Third in the standings sits Jamie Jackson hot on his tail pipe stands Shaun Southgate after a great round at Hawkstone, look out for young Jed Etchells who is currently only a further three points adrift of Shaun in 5th place in the standings.

Elite Clubman Classes

MX1 and MX2

In the Elite Clubman MX2 class, sponsored by RFX, Tony Cadman still holds the red plate and the championship lead. Tony takes a 24 points lead to Sherwood over Ryan King but Brad Thornhill will be out to spoil their party after taking the last events second overall as well as a brace of second place finishes.

The Elite Clubman MX1 class, sponsored by Moto Connection, sees Sean Barnsdale still leading the way after three events. Two race wins on day one at the previous round still wasn’t enough to stop Danny Townsend claiming the overall and reducing the championship lead to a 17 points deficit. Aiden Christie continues to sit in third in the series standings after claiming the last podium place at round three.

MXY1 and MXY2 (Combined)

Youth action comes in the form of our combined MXY1 and MXY2 races, supported by Talon. Lewis Hall continues to dominate the MXY2 250cc class taking the maximum 300 points on his way to an impressive 12 out of 12 wins.

Trying to stop Lewis will be Keenan Hird after claiming three second places on his way to second overall at the last round and second in the standings. Ben Clark fills the last space in the championship top three but with Aaron Lee Hanson just seven points adrift of Ben there’s still plenty to play for.

After three rounds in the MXY1 125cc class, Rossi Beard still leads the way after taking another three race wins and further extending his points advantage in the series. Sam Nunn took his first race win of the 2017 championship at Hawkstone and moved up to second in the standings but sits 32 points adrift of Rossi. Joel Rizzi maintains a top three championship position and will be out to close the gap on Rossi and Sam following a final Moto mechanical DNF.

85cc Small Wheel and Big Wheel (Combined)

The Gaerne 85cc class sees the UK’s leading young guns take to the track just like their pro idols. The combined small wheel and big wheel races always produce some great action.

Championship leader in the small wheels is Alfie Jones, he took another three race wins at the previous event thus extending his championship lead over Oliver Barr to 55 points.

Oliver will be looking to claim another podium position and maintain his second in the standings but will have Harvey Cashmore trying to reduce the points gap.

In the Big Wheels Dominic Lancett still leads the way but only by a slender four points from Kyle McNicol. These two shared the race wins at Hawkstone, but won’t have it all their own way as Lewis Wood and Bobby Bruce will be looking to stop them. These two sit third and fourth in the series standings but are only separated by a two point margin heading to Sherwood.

‘Fastest 40’ Pro Races

MX1 and MX2

On Sunday we add our #fastest40 races to the mix, these two Pro races take place at 12.30 and 3.30 pm (subject to delays). Each race lasts 30 minutes plus two laps just like a Grand Prix race.The Fastest 40 features many of the best UK MX1 and MX2 pro riders racing together in the Prox Racing Parts supported class.

In the Pro MX1 class, 2016 Pro MX1 Champion Graeme Irwin (Buildbase Honda) heads the way after claiming an impressive double race win at round three. Although he didn’t have it all his own way with Elliott Banks Brown and Martin Barr giving chase.

Martin (Buildbase Honda) is still the only rider to have defeated Irwin and will be looking to close the 24 points gap as we head into the second half of the season. Elliott Banks Browne (Geartec Husqvarna) will be looking to maintain his third place in the standings but will sure to have Gert Krestinov (Phoenix Tools Honda) looking to gain that spot.

Gert pushed through the pain barrier in the first Moto at Hawkstone taking a second place even with a dislocated shoulder. Gert will also looking reward his team boss Barry Moore as he has recently re signed for 2018 with Phoenix tools.

In the Pro MX2 class, Mel Pocock (Revo Husqvarna) still heads the championships standings after three rounds. A double race win has helped to extend his championship lead over the now second placed Josh Gilbert (Thorpe Off Road Centre Honda).

Josh will be looking to claim another race win after his first Pro win at the seasons opener at Preston Docks. Out to stop this pair will be Lewis Tombs after climbing to third in the standings. Liam Knight, Brad Todd and Jake Millward will looking for be looking for two good rides and closing the gap on the championship top three.

Timing

Practice starts at 9am on Saturday and the first race action gets underway on Saturday at 11am. Sundays race action starts at 9.30am, straight after the Pro qualification. 26 races over two days for all to enjoy.

The Pro ‘Fastest 40’ races are scheduled for Sunday at 12.30 and 3.30 pm.

Spectator Facilities

Spectator facilities will include:

On-site parking

Live commentary

Refreshments (hot and cold food and drink, ice cream and sweets)

Motorcycle trade stands

Bar all Weekend

Tickets

Weekend tickets are priced at £15 at the gate (children under 12 are free), advanced tickets are available online at a discount from: www.mxnationals.co.uk

Directions

The Sherwood venue will be sign posted from both the B6035 & B6075, the postcode for those wishing to use Satnav is NG21 9HL.