National golf title for Ashfield School trio

As The Open gets under way this week, three teenage golfers from Ashfield School are celebrating victory in the English Schools Team Championship at the Woodhall Spa course in Lincolnshire.

Callum Thorpe, 16, Sam Greatorex, 15, and 13-year-old Finn Nelson took the trophy by the narrowest of margins, on countback, from schools in Telford and Northampton after all three had tied at the top of the leaderboard with 74 stableford points.

Callum, who is a member of the Coxmoor club at Sutton, was Ashfield’s top scorer with 40 points and is heading for a reduction to his 18 handicap. Finn, who is the Nottinghamshire U14 boys’ county captain and plays at the Sherwood Forest club, scored 34 points off his nine handicap, despite injuring his ribs in a fall from his bike only days earlier. And Sam, another Coxmoor member, who plays off 11, scored 31 points.

The trio were accompanied at the championship by teacher Susie Anderson, who is also a keen golfer and is a member at Sherwood Forest. Her daughter, Emma, won England Golf’s 2017 young volunteer of the year award.