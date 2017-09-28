Mayor’s award packs a punch for veteran fighter

Mansfield fighter Steve Ward, 61, the oldest active boxer in the world when he fought in the summer, has received a Mayor’s Commendation for his contribution to the sport and putting the area on the sporting map.

He started boxing when he was nine and fought his first match at 11.

After winning 136 of 148 amateur matches, in 1977 he turned professional, retiring from the ring in 1988 after fighting 60 professional matches.

However, Ward returned to professional boxing in 2010, four years after he was told he would never walk again following an accident.

He fought with the European Boxing Federation at the age of 54, travelling the world to compete and winning 10 veteran matches, for which he was awarded the federation’s Belt of Achievement, Champion of Champions.

Recognised by the Guinness Book of Records as the world’s oldest competing boxer, he bowed out with a tilt at the WBC Veteran Heavyweight Championship of the World at Mansfield Civic Centre in the summer, when he was stopped.

