Marvellous Meg strikes gold on world ice-skating stage

An ice-skater with Down’s syndrome who trains in Sutton has added to her impressive record of successes with three medals on the world stage.

Meg McFarlane was one of hundreds of skaters from across the globe who took part in the World Figure and Fancy Skating Championships at Colorado in the USA.

But she returned home with two gold medals in her age group for her ice dance routines, and one silver for her impressive figure skating routines after wowing the judges.

“Meg has again produced medal-winning performances at an international event,” said her dad, Cory. “Her entire family is very proud of her. She is extremely dedicated to the sport and is supported by some amazing coaches, including Louisa Chatwin and Gemma Kerry.”

Meg’s efforts also won rich praise from Richard Chatwin, the contract manager of the Lammas Leisure Centre in Sutton, where she has been skating since 2010.

“Meg trains at the centre five times a week to become the best skater she can be,” said Richard. “So we are delighted to be able to support such an inspirational young athlete.

“It is fantastic to see young sporting stars who train in our centres be recognised internationally for their talents. We wish Meg every success for her upcoming competitions.”

Meg, who lives in Ompton, near Ollerton, was first inspired to take up skating by the TV show, ‘Dancing On Ice’. Her hard work and dedication was soon embraced by Everyone Active, the organisation that runs the Lammas on behalf of Ashfield District Council, and she is now a silver-level athlete on its Sporting Champions scheme. This gives her free access to the leisure centre, plus more than 150 Everyone Active centres nationwide, as well as funding and mentoring support.

Coun Amanda Brown, porfolio holder at the council for health and wellbeing, said: “Meg’s determination to succeed is truly awe-inspiring, and I am so pleased that our fantastic facilities and operator have supported her to achieve so much.”

Meg, who had a serious heart defect at birth and had to undergo several operations, has been a relevation since she first took to the ice, and has been successful at a whole host of competitions and events.

In Colorado, she was one of a four-strong British team that also comprised Juliana Sweeney-Baird, Jenney Lee and Hannah Lee, who also won gold medals.