Mansfield swimmer Hynd strikes gold at Rio 2016

Ollie Hynd set a new world record on his way to Paralympic gold in the Men’s S8 400m freestyle.
The 21-year-old swimming sensation from Kirkby, who trains with Mansfield’s Nova Centurion squad, led from the front to finish first in 4:21.89, in the event he won silver in London 2012.
His brother Sam won the same event at the 2008 Games in Beijing.
After the race, Hynd, a former pupil of Ashfield School, said: “I don’t think there has been a day where I have not thought about London and how disappointed I was not to get the gold so it makes it all worth it now.
“I’m so happy with the time. I wanted to go under 4:20 if I’m honest, but a world record, I’m happy with that.
“I’ve worked so hard for that, I can’t wait to get on the podium and get my medal.”
Ollie also won a gold medal at London 2012, in the SM8 200m individual medley and was honoured with a gold postbox in Kirkby, at the junction of Chapel Street and The Hill.