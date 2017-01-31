Mansfield’s young swimming stars take third-place trophy

Team spirit, energy and enthusiasm combined to earn a fine third place for the rising stars of Mansfield Swimming Club at a Notts ASA Stage One Trophy gala for eight-to-11-year-olds at Water Meadows.

Eight swimmers raced to victory, six claimed runners-up spots and 12 finished third, while no fewer than 43 personal-best (PB) times (24 individual and 19 relay) were recorded. The PBs included four from Charlie Merritt on his debut for the club.

Merritt was also among the winners, alongside Lewes Shorthose, Mason Brown, William Merritt, Max Burroughes, Isobel Holmes, Oliver Richmond and Callum Brookes. Second places were secured by Oliver Richmond, Charlie Merritt, Callum Brookes, Mason Brown, Hannah Wilkinson and Amelia Hopkinson. Those who finished third included Iris Hafeli-Barton, Beth Hamilton, Abigail Young, Charlotte Hopkinson and Isabel Smith.