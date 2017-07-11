Mansfield route finalised for Tour Of Britain cycle race

More than 120 of the world’s top cyclists will descend on Mansfield after the town centre was confirmed as part of the route for this year’s Tour Of Britain race.

The fourth stage of the biggest free-to-view event in the UK will be a six-kilometre ride starting from Mansfield Market Place on Wednesday, September 6.

The cyclists will will head up Leeming Street, north along Chesterfield Road, past Tesco, before turning left at the Civic Centre on to Rosemary Street. They will then continue past the fire station and the old bus station before passing Stags’ football ground, Titchfield Park and Mansfield Leisure Park on Nottingham Road.

They will turn right at High Oakham Primary School and continue up Atkin Lane and Sheepbridge Lane before turning left on to the A38 near the Sir John Cockle pub. They will join the Ashfield section of the race near King’s Mill Hospital.

The Mansfield leg is part of a 175km route through Nottinghamshire, which also passes through Eastwood, Hucknall, Gedling, the grounds of Newstead Abbey, Southwell, Sherwood Forest, Clumber Park and Bircotes -- past the memorial to 1965 world champion cyclist Tommy Simpson -- as well as Worksop and Retford before finishing in Newark.

The start time in Mansfield for the televised race has yet to be confirmed, but the cyclists are expected to set off between 10.30 am and 10.45 am. However, there will lots of activity in the Market Place from first thing in the morning as the cyclists get ready. There will be opportunities to see them and their bikes up close and even get a few autographs.

Mansfield District Council is encouraging residents, businesses, schools and community groups to register their interest in planning activities or welcoming the event by signing up at www.mansfield.gov.uk.

The town centre will be decorated, planters will be installed, and reclaimed bicycles will be painted yellow to welcome the event. Residents and businesses can join in by adding bunting to their fences, putting posters in their windows or planting colourful floral displays in their gardens.

There will be prizes for the best dressed house and garden and the most impressive business/window display. Go to the council’s Facebook page for more information on the event.