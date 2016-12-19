Mansfield Harriers youngsters impress

Mansfield Harriers junior section have been very active over the last two weeks competing in both the Nottinghamshire Mini League Sportshall event and cross country event at Worksop College.

At Worksop, the club had nine athletes compete. In the U11 boys race Jake Orr put in a much improved performance putting in his best display on grass this winter to be Mansfield’s first home in 11th place followed by the super consistent Matthew Young who was very close behind in 13th place.

At U15 level Sam Bentley continued his great run of form finishing 13th in the 4k race, while Joel Whittaker-Naylor put in another good run for 18th place.

The U11 girls continue to show great individual and team performances with Beth Hamilton putting in her trademark strong race to finish fourth on the day.

Alex Foster probably had her best race of the winter to finish sixth and Grace Manson put in another strong run and get three athletes in the top 10 by finishing eighth.

Mansfield had 16 athletes compete at the Oaktree leisure centre Sportshall competition with once again the highlight being the performance of the U13 girls who produced 40 points out of a possible 42.

Tania Smith won the two Lap in 23.4 the standing triple jump with 6.88 metres and speed bounce with 72 reps.

Ellie Sheppard threw an impressive 8.78 metres in the shot, ran 24.3 in the two lap and 67 reps in the speed bounce.

Sophie Brown showed great team spirit to do the four lap event to secure thirrd spot in 55.4 and had already come second to Sheppard in the shot with 8.07 metres and the speed bounce where she did 67.

Bryony Evans ran the two lap in 25.3 and combined with Smith, Sheppard and Brown to comfortably win the relay. The team are also in a commanding position with one fixture to go.

Mansfield’s U15 girls were headed by Holly-May Spencer who came second in the speed bounce with an impressive score of 80 and came fourth in the four lap with 54.3.

Grace Angus finished third in the two lap in 24.9 and tried the Shot for the first time coming fourth with 6.83 metres.

The third competing member of the squad Kelly Seaman scored her points in the standing long jump with 2.02 metres good enough to score a vital five points by coming third.

Even without a full team the U15’s are lying second overall with one fixture to go only three points behind the leaders.