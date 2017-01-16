Mansfield Harriers legend Wetherill is crowned king of cross-country

Local legend Andy Wetherill led an array of podium places as Mansfield Harriers continued their spree of success on the cross-country circuit at the weekend.

After the county championships the previous week and with the Midland Championships coming up, the juniors took a well-deserved break. So the experienced Wetherill stepped into the breach as Harriers covered themselves in more glory in the last of four fixtures in the North Midlands Cross-Country League at Wollaton Park in Notitngham.

He was the club’s first runner home in 65th, which capped a series of terrific performances in the league and earned first place overall in the over-55 age group, which he took by more than 100 points from his nearest rival.

In the same age category, Nigel Watkin was third overall after finishing 123rd at Wollaton Park, while Steve Davies was fourth overall after finishing 171st. It all meant a final position of third for the club’s veteran men’s team after a string of consistent efforts.

Also competing for Harriers in the senior men’s event was Phil Shaw, who placed 98th, followed by Gary Morley in 104th and also seventh overall in the over-40s’ section, Craig Linacre in 150th, Jack Cooke in 151st, Garry Hodgkins in 169th, Dave Robertson in 238th, Julian Wood in 251st and Trevor Hiscox in 260th. Tackling his first race for the club was Graeme Baguley, who crossed the line in 255th.

First home for the ladies was Kahli Johnson, who finished in 35th spot and after a fantastic series, she placed second overall in the over-40s’ category. Amanda Hardy also finished the league with a podium place, taking second in the over-50s’ age group after coming 85th at Wollaton Park. And the veteran women raced superbly too over the season to finish second overall.

Of the rest of the lady runners, Bev Armstrong was second home on the day for Harriers in 49th position and sixth overall in the over-40s’ category, while Helen Pritchett placed 81st, Jackie Duers 99th, Karen Kowalski 118th, Diane Stewart 119th, Jemma Arbon 128th and also sixth overall in the over-35s’ age group and Sarah Sinclair 131st.

Two of the Mansfield club’s highly talented U11 girls took part too, with county cross-country champion Beth Hamilton continuing her excellent winter by finishing fourth on the day and third overall and Alex Foster coming home fifth of the 36 runners.

Elsewhere, Maddy Collinge led home six Harriers in the Resolution Run 12k over trails at muddy Rother Valley Country Park in Sheffield on Sunday.