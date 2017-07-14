Mansfield 10K ‘set to be the best yet’

Organisers of the annual Mansfield 10K have introduced a shorter race to encourage even more runners to take part in 2017.

Last year attracted 643 participants and, with more than 300 entries already signed up, this year’s event is hoped to be the biggest yet.

There will be a 5K and a ‘Virtual Mansfield 10K’ as well as the Mansfield 10K road race - now in its third year - on Sunday 17th September.

The event brought in £5,000 from entry fees and additional runner-raised sponsorship last year for Reach and this year the charity is hoping to top that figure.

Reach chief executive Steve Shatwell said: “This year’s event is gearing up to be bigger and better than ever and is a fantastic and fun way to help a local charity.

“We do lots of great work in the area, helping people with learning disabilities lead more fulfilling lives and this event directly supports that work.”

One of the event’s leading sponsors Mansfield District Council has shown its support.

Portfolio holder for the environment and wellbeing, councillor Andrew Tristram, said: “The district has one of the highest obesity rates in the county and running is one of the most effective ways to shed the pounds.

“With this race, not only do you have a chance to lose pounds, you also help a local charity to gain some so everyone is a winner.”

The race starts at 9am in the Market Place and loops and winds through traffic-free streets in the town centre with a sprint finish back into the market square where there will be a medal presentation ceremony at 9.45am.

The route is 5k long with the 10k runners completing two laps. Roads used for the route will be closed or partially closed for the race and should be reopened fully by 11am.

The event can take a maximum of 1,000 entries so those looking to register a place are encouraged to do so quickly. Registration will close at 12noon on Friday 14th September. For more information visit www.mansfield10k.co.uk.