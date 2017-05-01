Mansfeield Harriers’ England juniors open track and field campaign

Three of Mansfield Harriers junior England international athletes opened the 2017 track and field season at the Trafford Athletic Club open meeting last week. These meetings are the premier endurance fixtures in the North of England and the meeting was held in very cold and windy conditions.

Luke Duffy opened his season with a magnificent 1500 metres running laps of 62,63,63 and a last 300 metres of 45 to record a stunning time of 3.53.71 for an U17. This performance is also a qualifying time for the 2017 Under18 Commonwealth Games. Archie Rayner took to the 3000 metres for the first time on the track and came away with a fantastic time of 8.29.

Running a very fast last lap indicates much more to come and Rayner will be looking to run the event again in the next few weeks.

Bethany Williams ran in the 800 metres and had a very strong season opener with a 2.12 performance, even better after getting stuck in traffic and only arriving 30 minutes before the race leaving very little time for warm up. For good measure Williams was fastest lady on the night

The night after several athletes competed at the Charnwood AC open on another bitterly cold and windy night and not a night for new best performances.

Jessica Lake had a great run in the 100 metres winning her heat in 13.76 and competed well in the long jump going out to an outdoor best of 4.97 metres. Kelsey Pearce continues to do superbly in the shot launching out 11.15 metres and had a rare outing in the 100 metres where she powered through in 15.18.

Chloe Allcock impressed in the high jump where she managed to clear 1.60 metres. Sophia Stewart recorded a sharp 13.16 in the 100 metres and leaped to 4.55 metres in the long jump.

The only senior competing Aaron Aplin recorded 12.36 in his heat of the 100 metres and Sophie Brown managed a very decent 7.93 metres in the shot.

Alex Foster ran a superb tactical race in the 800 metres to run 2.45