Late try clinches local derby bragging rights

Mansfield claimed local bragging rights after a tough local derby 20-10 win at Ashfield that saw in-form flanker Bobby Ogunode was stretchered of with a broken leg in the first half.

Head coach Wayne Robinson, playing at centre, was happy with his team’s determination in the face of good play from the home side.

“This was always going to be tough and both teams put in a top effort,” he said.

The home side struck first with a converted try.

Two minutes later Mansfield rallied, but a penalty was missed. However, they maintained the pressure and at a maul scrum half John Ross Ward grabbed the ball and darted to the blind side to dive over.

Two minutes ater Ashfield kicked a penalty to lead 10-5 before Ricky Wild outpaced the defence to score in the corner for Mansfield.

John Ross Ward converted with an excellent touchline kick to give the visitors the advantage and they led 15-10 at the break.

As the second half wore on the blue and whites enjoyed some pressure and in the closing seconds they clinched victory to deny the home side a losing bonus point.

Robinson drew the cover-tacklers to release a perfectly timed pass to winger Joe Ducker, who ran ten metres to score in the corner.

Mansfield are next in league action at Eakring Road on Saturday, 7th January, when they host Belper (2.15pm).