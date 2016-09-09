Kirkby swimmer Hynd strikes gold at Rio 2016

Ollie Hynd set a new world record on his way to Paralympic gold in the Men’s S8 400m freestyle.

The 21-year-old swimming sensation from Kirkby, who trains with Mansfield’s Nova Centurion squad, led from the front to finish first in 4:21.89, in the event he won silver in London 2012.

Ollie Hynd with his London 2012 gold medal and postbox in Kirkby.

His brother Sam won the same event at the 2008 Games in Beijing.

After the race, Hynd, a former pupil of Ashfield School, said: “I don’t think there has been a day where I have not thought about London and how disappointed I was not to get the gold so it makes it all worth it now.

“I’m so happy with the time. I wanted to go under 4:20 if I’m honest, but a world record, I’m happy with that.

“I’ve worked so hard for that, I can’t wait to get on the podium and get my medal.”

Ollie also won a gold medal at London 2012, in the SM8 200m individual medley and was honoured with a gold postbox in Kirkby, at the junction of Chapel Street and The Hill.