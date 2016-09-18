Kirkby swimmer Hynd retains SM8 200m IM title at Rio 2016

Ollie Hynd continued his dominance of the SM8 200m individual medley as he smashed his way to a new world record to retain his Paralympic title.

Hynd, also the reigning World, European and Commonwealth champion in the event, touched the wall in 2:20.01 to win his second gold medal of the Rio Games.

The 21-year-old from Kirkby in Ashfield has already won 400m freestyle gold and 100m backstroke silver in the pool.

He said: “I’ve been chasing that world record for a while and to get it here is just incredible. It’s the biggest stage of all, I’m a bit lost for words.

“I knew it was going to be close, but I’m just really happy that I’ve got a world record.

“I’m really proud, I wanted to come in and smash my best times and I have. I hope that some kids are at home watching this and are inspired by that.”