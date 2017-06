Whereas the Investec Derby is as open as the expansive, rolling Epsom Downs themselves, its sister Classic, the Investec Oaks revolves around one horse.

Aidan O’Brien’s RHODODENDRON is as short as 4/5 in some quarters for Friday’s £500,000 race after advertising her credentials with a luckless second in the Qipco 1,000 Guineas at Newmarket last month.